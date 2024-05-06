Two cling to boat after it capsizes in the middle of a bay, California deputies say

Four people were rescued after a boat capsized in the middle of a California bay, deputies say.

The Marin County Fire Department requested help from a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter after learning about the overturned boat in Tomales Bay shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, according to a Facebook post from deputies.

The sheriff’s helicopter reached the boat in a matter of minutes, as it was nearby following a water rescue demonstration at the Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival, deputies said.

A video shared by deputies shows rescuers hovering above the bay, as two people below cling to the side of the boat and two more sit atop the overturned boat.

One by one, deputies said a tactical flight officer began to rescue the stranded boaters, while a paramedic stayed with those awaiting rescue.

The video shows the officer being lowered to the stranded boaters. He then attaches one to a harness before the pair is airlifted from the area.

“Thank you,” one of the people can be heard telling the officer after their feet touch the ground.

Deputies said the boaters were “flown to a nearby residence,” where there was an awaiting ambulance.

