Two city residents plead guilty to making methamphetamine at home, with minor present

May 29—Two Manchester residents have pleaded guilty for conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine at home with a minor child present and possessing the necessary chemicals and equipment, according to the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

Charles Winchell, 41, and Catherine Quinn, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine with a child under the age of 18 present and the possession of equipment, chemicals, products and material to manufacture methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro scheduled Winchell's sentencing for Sept. 16, 2024, with Quinn's sentencing slated for Sept. 30.

Quinn and Winchell purchased pseudoephedrine, an over-the-counter sinus medication and the primary ingredient used for the manufacturing of methamphetamine, dozens of times in 2023.

Law enforcement searching their home found pseudoephedrine and other supplies used to make methamphetamine, including lighter fluid, drain cleaner and batteries whose lithium strips are used to create a chemical reaction.

Officials also found approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, court documents show.

At the time, 12 individuals lived in the home; three of them under the age of five, officials said.

The crime of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine provides a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, at least 3 years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000.

For committing the offense with a child under the age of 18 present, the statute provides for a consecutive sentence up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000,000.

For possessing the equipment, chemicals, products, and materials to manufacture methamphetamine, the statute provides a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and no more than five years of supervised release.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.