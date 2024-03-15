Two Cincinnati civil rights pioneers inducted into hall of fame

Vada Patterson Love (left) and Paul Booth hold proclamations from the city of Cincinnati honoring their fathers and civil rights pioneers Joseph Robinson Patterson and Rev. Dr. Lavaughn Venchael Booth, who were inducted into the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2023.

Two Cincinnati civil rights pioneers were honored this month by City Council for their contributions to racial justice and induction into the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame late last year.

The Rev. Dr. Lavaughn Venchael Booth and Joseph Robinson Patterson were among eight inductees to the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame in October. The two men were honored posthumously on March 6 by Cincinnati City Council with proclamations awarded to their family members.

"Rev. Booth and Mr. Patterson fought for civil rights locally and nationally. When the Ohio Civil Rights Commission honored them last October, all of us in Cincinnati were grateful for the statewide recognition," said Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. "And then we realized that we had not honored these icons here at home."

Rev. Dr. Lavaughn Venchael Booth

Rev. Booth, the father of former Cincinnati Councilman Paul Booth, pastored Zion Baptist Church in Cincinnati for 32 years, and later founded and pastored Olivet Baptist Church in Silverton. Booth was the founder of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, an organization that started with 33 members but now holds over 2.5 million around the globe. He was the first African American to serve on the board of directors of the University of Cincinnati and was also a member of the Mayor's Friendly Relations Committee, NAACP and the YMCA. Booth chaired the 1953 campaign of Theodore M. Berry, who would become Cincinnati's first Black mayor. Booth helped to establish the Marva Collins Preparatory School in Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast, a service that offered prayers for newly-elected public servants.

His work and influence extended beyond the Queen City, as Booth was also a founding member of the board of directors of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Change in Atlanta, Georgia. Booth died in 2002 at the age of 83.

Joseph Robinson Patterson

Patterson was a native of Lancaster, Kentucky before later moving to Cincinnati. Patterson was a community activist who played a key role in establishing the Cincinnati NAACP and the Congress on Racial Equality in Northern Kentucky. Robinson was one of nine students who sued the University of Kentucky for not allowing Black students to enroll. The lawsuit led to a federal court ruling in 1949 forcing universities to admit Black students. Patterson was also an educator for 32 years and wrote the curriculum for the University of Cincinnati course, "Psychology of Prejudice," which is still in use at UC today. Patterson died in 1996 at the age of 78.

The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame recognizes Ohioans considered to be pioneers in human and civil rights and have furthered the goals of civil rights laws. Inductees are also honored for having made significant civic, social or business activities or contributions in support of civil rights, cultural awareness and understanding and a more tolerant society.

This congratulatory Facebook post captures the proclamation ceremony at Cincinnati City Council on March 6, 2024, honoring the civil rights contributions of Rev. Dr. Lavaughn Venchael Booth and Joseph Robinson Patterson. Pictured are members of the Patterson family: (Left to right) son-in-law, Steve Love, and daughter, Vada Love; wife, Jane Patterson; daughter, Carla Patterson; and grandson and great grandson, Joseph and Roman Patterson. The proclamation was presented by Cincinnati Councilman Scotty Johnson (far right).

Booth and Patterson's accomplishments are too numerous to list them all here, but it's great to see the city and state they called home recognize their contributions and service. Both deserve handshakes.

By breaking down barriers and blazing trails for future generations, men such as these two made it possible for me to accomplish my dreams. Their work should never be forgotten. Now thanks to the city of Cincinnati and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, it won't be.

