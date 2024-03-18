Two cicada broods set to appear in Indiana

Two broods of cicadas are set to appear in Indiana this spring in a rare dual emergence.

Most of Indiana’s cicadas show up every 17 years, but there are two broods that come out in the state every 13 years.

Brood XIII is a 17-year cicada that will appear in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties and Brood XIX is a 13-year cicada appearing in eight western counties from Posey and Warrick in the south up to Jasper and Newton in the north.

What is Brood XIX?

Brood XIX is also known as the Great Southern Brood and are sometimes called locusts, even though they are cicadas.

This brood last emerged in 2011 and pops up in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Brood XIX has the largest geographical range of periodic cicadas.

A cicada, during the process of molting, from Brood X in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis, Friday, May 21, 2021.

What is Brood XIII?

Brood XIII has a smaller range and are found in eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, Indiana (near Lake Michigan) and southern Wisconsin. It’s sometimes called the Northern Illinois Brood.

This brood last emerged in 2007.

The brood also used to appear along the Indiana-Michigan border, but researchers found none in the area during the last emergence.

When will the broods emerge?

Both broods will appear with ground temperatures reach 64 degrees about 8 inches deep. This typically begins in mid-May and lasts through late June.

A warm rain will often trigger the emergence.

Where will there be overlap?

There is no overlap between the broods, but Springfield, Illinois, is where the groups come closest.

How many broods are in Indiana?

There are seven 17-year and 13-year cicadas in the state.

Brood VI will emerge in 2034

Brood X will emerge in 2038

Brood XII will emerge in 2040

Brood XIII will emerge in 2024

Brood XIV will emerge in 2025

Brood XIX will emerge in 2024

Brood XXII will emerge in 2028

