Two children shot in Schiller Park during outdoor gathering

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred during an outdoor gathering in Schiller Park.

Two children were struck by gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. Ferry-Fillmore District Officers responded to the call to the first block of Domedion Avenue.

Both children were taken to local hospitals, one with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.

