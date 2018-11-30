Two children shot in front of Mississippi hospital, condition unknown

(Reuters) - Two children in a car were hit by gunfire in front of a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, on Thursday, the Jackson Police Department said.

The two children, aged 1 and 3, were wounded when a suspect fired at the car in front of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the police department said on Twitter.

Police were searching for the suspect, who is believed to have been driving a dark-colored vehicle, the department said.

The two children were alive but their condition was not immediately known, the Clarion Ledger reported, citing Police Chief James Davis.

A woman who was also in the car carried the children into the hospital for treatment, Davis told the newspaper.

The medical center had sent a text message alert to people associated with the hospital warning of an active shooter but the alert has been ended, the Clarion Ledger said.

Representatives from the Jackson Police Department and the hospital could not immediately be reached for further details.





