Two children hospitalized after non-roadway vehicle accident in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two children are hospitalized after a non-roadway vehicle accident Saturday morning in Belleville, Illinois.

The Belleville Police Department responded to the accident around 11 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Belt West and Freedom Drive.

Two children were involved in an accident that involved a “non-roadway vehicle,” per Belleville police. One passerby reports to FOX 2 it may have involved a go-kart.

Both children were sent to St. Louis area hospitals. Authorities say one is in stable condition, while one is in critical condition.

The Belleville Police Department has requested an accident reconstruction team from the Illinois State Police to review the accident.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

