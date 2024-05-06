Two children, 8 month and 2 years, rescued from a hot car in Shreveport

Two children were rescued when they were found in a hot vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store on North Market.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers rescued an eight-month-old and a two-year-old when they found them inside a dangerously hot parked car.

Officers broke into the vehicle, triggering an alarm and alerting the owners, Jacqueline Williams, 57, and Elizabeth Williams, 25.

Jacqueline and Elizabeth were immediately taken into custody.

According to police, the children were transported to a nearby hospital after being inside the hot vehicle for 30 minutes. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Jacqueline and Elizabeth face two counts of child desertion charges. Elizabeth was also charged with resisting an officer for lying about her name.

The Shreveport Police Department said in a press release, all citizens should remain vigilant and responsible, particularly during warmer months, to prevent such tragic occurrences.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

