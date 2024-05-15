Two charged after woman says she was threatened with gun, held against will in Manchester

May 15—Two men are in custody after a woman said she was threatened with a gun and held against her will in a West Side apartment, Manchester police said.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Manchester police responded to the Burns High Rises at 55 S. Main Street for a report of a woman being threatened with a gun and held against her will inside an apartment.

Officers located one male and took him into custody without incident. Police also located the female caller and brought her to safety.

Police made calls to the apartment and made contact with another male.

A negotiator spoke with the man for a period of time, and he soon exited the building without further incident, police said in a news release.

Officers cleared the apartment and a gun was located inside.

Both men were arrested, police said. One man, identified by police as Jamal Barnwell, 40, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. and criminal restraint.

The second man, identified by police as Neil Pineda Landaverde, 36, of Manchester, was charged with criminal restraint and resisting arrest.