Two charged with using racial slurs, threatening family at Groton hotel

Mar. 2—Two Groton residents are accused of hurling racial slurs and making threats to a family in an adjoining hotel room on Friday morning, police said.

Groton Town police were dispatched to a local hotel at approximately 6:55 a.m. for a report of a threatening incident involving a firearm.

Police said Michael Burpee, 55, of 470 Gold Star Highway, Apt. 101, and Monica Schank, 36, of 77 Orchard Drive, used expletives, racial slurs and physical threats against a woman and her 16-year-old son.

Police said Schank pointed a BB gun at the woman and the teen while she and Burpee continued to make threats and direct slurs at the family.

Police said the incident began as an argument over a noise complaint.

Burpee was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in New London's G.A. Court on March 15.

Schank was charged with two counts of intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace, two counts of second-degree threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. She was held on a $100,000 bond pending her arraignment Monday in New London.