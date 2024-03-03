Two charged with using racial slurs, threatening family at Groton hotel

John Penney, The Day, New London, Conn.
Mar. 2—Two Groton residents are accused of hurling racial slurs and making threats to a family in an adjoining hotel room on Friday morning, police said.

Groton Town police were dispatched to a local hotel at approximately 6:55 a.m. for a report of a threatening incident involving a firearm.

Police said Michael Burpee, 55, of 470 Gold Star Highway, Apt. 101, and Monica Schank, 36, of 77 Orchard Drive, used expletives, racial slurs and physical threats against a woman and her 16-year-old son.

Police said Schank pointed a BB gun at the woman and the teen while she and Burpee continued to make threats and direct slurs at the family.

Police said the incident began as an argument over a noise complaint.

Burpee was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in New London's G.A. Court on March 15.

Schank was charged with two counts of intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace, two counts of second-degree threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. She was held on a $100,000 bond pending her arraignment Monday in New London.