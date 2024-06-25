Two charged; stolen cell tower equipment recovered

Jun. 25—The District 22 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, in collaboration with the Ada Police Department and the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, successfully recovered $21,700 worth of stolen cell phone tower equipment, according to District Attorney Erik Johnson.

The equipment was reported stolen from a PNC Communications trailer parked overnight at the Raintree Inn in Ada, Johnson said. The Ada Police Department initiated the investigation and enlisted the assistance of the District 22 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force due to the nature and scope of the crime.

Johnson said through a diligent investigation, suspects from McAlester were identified. With the support and coordinated efforts of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, the stolen equipment was located and recovered at a residence near Deer Run Road in McAlester.

"I commend the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies which led to the swift recovery of this valuable and infrastructure critical equipment," Johnson said. "This successful outcome displays what positive working relationships with local and area agencies can achieve when they work together to help resolve crimes in our communities."

Currently, two suspects, Matthew Scott Ragan, 41, and Edward Paul Rose, 61, have been charged in connection with the theft, and authorities anticipate charging a third suspect in the coming days as the investigation progresses.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community, and this recovery demonstrates our resolve to combatting theft and protecting vital infrastructure," Johnson said. "I am proud of the work these agencies put in to bring these individuals to justice and I know that PNC Communications is glad to have this specialized equipment back in their possession."

According to court records, arrest warrants have been issued for both Ragan and Rose.

"The District 22 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Ada Police Department and Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office continue to collaborate closely to ensure the swift resolution of this case and to prevent further criminal activity in the region," Johnson said. "These are only (charges) and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."