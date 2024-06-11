Two charged in Paterson homicide that left 44-year-old dead

Two people have been charged in the fatal June 2 shooting that killed a Paterson resident, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

At 8:57 p.m. Paterson police officers responded to the area of Chadwick Street and Weiss Street. They found 44-year-old Twahee Howard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center but was soon pronounced dead.

Mathew Amaro, 27, and Tiffany Medina, 26, both from Paterson, were arrested on Monday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Amaro has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, plus weapons and drug offenses.

Medina has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Howard's death marked the fifth homicide of the year in Paterson, the same number the city had endured at this point in 2023, according to police statistics.

