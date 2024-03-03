Two charged in north St. Louis shooting incident

ST. LOUIS – Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred outside a bar and lounge in north St. Louis.

The police have taken Clarence Holmes, 41, and Terron Young, 33, into custody for the murder of Anthony Jefferson, which took place on March 2. Holmes faces charges of murder and illegal possession of a gun, while Young is charged with murder.

Both Holmes and Young are currently being held without bond. The shooting incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, situated in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

When the police arrived they found Anthony Jefferson lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced Jefferson dead at the scene. He was 32 years old.

