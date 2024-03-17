Two charged with murder in January death in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a woman face murder charges following the death of a man back in late January. Saturday night 43-year-old Gilbert Pittman and 36-year-old Jessica Allen were booked into Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder in relation to the death of 52-year-old Rodney Tucker.

Tucker was found dead after a “domestic incident” on McRae Avenue in January. The updated news release from Mobile Police did not say what led them to charge Allen and Pittman with murder nor what connected them to the victim Rodney Tucker. Police haven’t said how Tucker died. Both of the suspects have several prior bookings in Mobile Metro Jail.

