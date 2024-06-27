Two charged with manslaughter following crash that killed Moore woman

Charges have been filed against two men accused of a high-speed race that killed a Moore woman.

In the aftermath of a deadly car crash in Moore last month, two men facing first-degree manslaughter charges allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash.

Marissa Byrd, 26, of Moore, died June 8 after a five-car collision on southbound Interstate 35 near SW 19.

Isaiah Lancaster, 22, and Devon Davis, 25, were charged with felony manslaughter charges in Cleveland County District Court.

Initial reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated that Lancaster was driving a 2020 Ford Mustang, Davis a 2023 Dodge Charger.

Witnesses said the Mustang began traveling at a high rate of speed along the inside shoulder of the freeway before striking a barrier wall, losing control and causing the collision, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

According to the affidavit, a witness said the two cars were racing when the Mustang began to pass on the inside shoulder.

Byrd, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima, was pronounced dead from her injuries at Norman Regional Hospital.

Lancaster and Davis were taken to OU Medical Center with minor injuries.

The OHP trooper wrote in the affidavit that the men consented to providing a blood sample. "Lancaster and Davis both admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the collision," the trooper wrote.

Both men were release on bond from the Cleveland County jail with orders to wear a GPS monitor and not drive, online court records show. Their next scheduled court date is July 23.

An online obituary describes Byrd as a “precious soul” known for her beauty and her vibrant, creative personality. She enjoyed traveling and creating art.

“Marissa’s influence reached far beyond her family and career,” the obituary reads. “Her genuine kindness, warmth, and generosity deeply impacted everyone fortunate enough to know her.”

Deaths related to high-speed crashes have increased in Oklahoma

Her death came amid a rise in speed-related fatalities on Oklahoma roads in recent years.

From 2017 to 2019, there were 372 speed-related deaths, or an average of 124 per year, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. In 2020, there were 185. In 2021, that number rose to 206.

Online videos of street racing have proliferated in recent years. Some show dangerous maneuvers on city streets. Others show highway shutdowns because of illegal racing.

In 2021, Oklahoma City police arrested nearly 70 people on trespassing complaints after drivers were reportedly hot-rodding in a Hobby Lobby parking lot in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police viewing the scene from a helicopter said about 100 cars were in the parking lot.

In 2023, more than 100 people were arrested after a street race gathering near a warehouse in the 8700 block of S Pole Road. During that incident, more than 50 vehicles were impounded and several weapons were recovered, including five handguns and an AR-15-style gun. Police recovered one stolen car.

