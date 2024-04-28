Two charged after Friday crash that closed Cerrillos Road at Richards Avenue

Apr. 27—The intersection of Richards Avenue and Cerrillos Road was closed for hours Friday evening after a woman suspected of driving a stolen Ford Escape crashed into a minivan.

Two police officers were dispatched to Savers thrift store on Cerrillos about 6:30 p.m. Friday after a woman said she saw her stolen Ford Escape in the parking lot, Santa Fe Police Capt. Bryan Martinez said.

The vehicle was driven from the parking lot and turned right onto Richards Avenue "just after" officers located it and then struck a minivan carrying three passengers near Cerrillos intersection, Martinez said.

No one suffered major injuries in the incident, but a child in the minivan was taken to a hospital for X-rays "as a precaution" after she said her ribs and head hurt, Martinez said.

Police arrested two people in the Ford Escape.

The driver, Manuia Perrier, 30, was charged with receiving a stolen car for the second time, a felony, as well as aggravated fleeing police, great bodily injury by a car, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm, failing to render aid and failing to give immediate notice of an accident.

The passenger, Jose Gallegos, 43, was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.

Both Perrier and Gallegos had outstanding warrants for their arrest, Martinez said.