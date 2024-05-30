Two charged with fighting troopers during I-81 stop

BUTLER TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two state troopers were left injured after a traffic stop on I-81 led to two people fighting police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers began following a car for speeding on Interstate 81 in Butler Township.

Originally when police started following the car a man, later identified as Bradford Clayton, 41, was driving the car however, when troopers pulled over they noticed that the passenger, later identified as Gabrielle Miles, 29, switched seats with Clayton, as stated in the affidavit.

State police say they asked Miles why she and Calyton switched seats but she ignored their question. Clayton then provided misleading information about his identity to troopers causing him to be arrested, PSP said.

As Clayton was being put into handcuffs police stated he tried to run away but was caught by another trooper. He allegedly continued to resist, starting a fight that went into the right lane of I-81 and punched a trooper in the head.

Miles also got physical with troopers as she tried to stop them from arresting Clayton, according to court documents.

After the incident, one trooper left with a broken hand and the other was treated for a head injury.

Clayton and Miles, both of Hatfield, Montgomery County, were charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated assault

Reckless endangerment

Miles faces hindering apprehension and obstructing law enforcement officers. Clayton is charged with false identification to the law enforcement officer, flight to avoid apprehension, and speeding.

They both remain in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail, each.

