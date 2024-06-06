Two charged with drug trafficking

Jun. 6—Two people were charged with felonies for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine, according to Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police.

Chace Wayne Huffman, 23, Wylie, Texas, was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after conviction. Jacob William Cook, 32, Corning, California, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine).

Both men were arrested in May at a local convenience store/casino on the west side of Ada. According to a report by Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Officer Kason Smith, Smith was conducting a premises check of the Chickasaw Travel Stop parking lot when he reportedly saw something suspicious inside a parked vehicle.

"While on foot patrol through the parking lot of the CTS, I observed multiple torch lighters in the center console (of a vehicle) and two black bags, one under the driver's seat and another in the back seat ... which I know to be consistent with drug activity," Smith said.

Smith requested another Lighthorse officer respond to the location with a K-9 to perform a sniff check of the vehicle. The dog reportedly gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics.

"I conducted a search of the vehicle and located a black canvas bag under the driver's seat containing a clear plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance inside of it, which later gave a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine," Smith said. "After transporting the crystal-like substance to headquarters, I weighed the substance — 236 grams — and determined that it was trafficking weight."

Cook gave a false name and date of birth but was later identified.

"There was a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver under the driver's seat of the vehicle next to the black bag," Smith said. "I requested Lighthorse Dispatch check the defendant (Huffman) for firearm disqualifications due to locating the firearm under the driver's seat of the vehicle. Dispatch told me that (Huffman) was disqualified from possessing firearms. (Huffman) attempted to flee but was taken into custody."