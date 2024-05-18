Two charged after drive-by shooting in Alexander County: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Taylorsville, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:40 p.m. on May 15, officers responded to a call of a drive-by shooting at 98 Mallory Drive.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When they arrived, witnesses were talking about the shooting and described the car and tag number to officers.

No one was injured but the residence was struck four times by gunfire, officials said.

Authorities found the vehicle and the suspects at a residence on Owen Braswell Road in Taylorsville. That’s about 3.5 miles from where the incident took place.

Both Devante Lee McCullough, 22, and Amber Breann Thornton, 29, were charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. They are both being held without bond and have a first court appearance set for Monday, May 20.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.