Two charged with deadly head-on-crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are now facing homicide charges after a deadly crash in Scranton killed a well-known Scranton businessman.

According to the Scranton Police Department, John Darko, 44, of Clarks Summit, and Paul Viscomi, 44, of Scott Township, were speeding in separate cars, trying to get in front of the other in a merge lane, eventually causing their cars to collide.

After the impact, Darko’s car lost control and spun across into the opposite lane of travel hitting a third car being driven by 49-year-old Brian Nardella, as stated in the affidavit.

Husband pleads guilty to third-degree murder of wife

Nardella was pronounced dead as a result of the crash due to multiple traumatic injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.

John Darko

Paul Viscomi

Darko and Viscomi turned themselves into Scranton Police and they are facing multiple charges including homicide by vehicle.

Nardella was a co-founder of Loyalty Barber Shop which has multiple locations throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.