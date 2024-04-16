Two charged in connection with shooting at Shiloh convenience store

Two men were charged in St. Clair County Tuesday for their alleged parts in a shooting at Shiloh convenience store earlier this month.

Anthony D. White, 20, of the 2300 block of Richland Prairie in Shiloh, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. Steven L. Hawkins, 24, of the 100 block of York Port Drive, also in Shiloh, faces a single charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

According to Shiloh Police, officers were dispatched to the Kingsmart Conoco at 1615 Hartman Lane at about 7:30 p.m. on April 3.

A verbal altercation inside the store “got out of hand” and moved into the parking lot.

“One individual displayed a firearm inside the store during the argument,” according to a Shiloh Police Department release. “The situation escalated into the parking lot where the second individual obtained a firearm from his vehicle. He proceeded to discharge multiple rounds in the direction of the other individual’s vehicle as he drove away from the business.”

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said, but “customers at the business and residents in the surrounding neighborhood were placed in unnecessary danger.”