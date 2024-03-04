Two chances of rain, storms in the forecast this week for the Tri-State

If you want to sum up the weather this week in Evansville, go with this: Warm today, wet on Tuesday, then more rain by Thursday and Friday.

And while a record high temperature isn't as likely as it was last week, it's still going to be a beautiful start to the work week in the Tri-State.

The National Weather Service expects the high Monday to top out around 77 degrees, well short of the record for March 4 (82 degrees, set in 1983). The warmth will be driven by winds out of the south and southeastm which will top out at 15 mph, gusting to as high as 23 mph.

Rain on Tuesday

While there's a small chance for rain late Monday evening, the best shot kicks in after 4 a.m. Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region.

The National Weather Service isn't expecting much in the way of severe thunderstorms.

In all, at least a half-inch of rain is likely across the Tri-State, with more possible in locations where thunderstorms happen.

Dry on Wednesday, most of Thursday, then more rain

The middle of the week will offer a chance to dry things out. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with more rain expected late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Rain will be possible until Sunday, when sunny skies return.

In total, about two inches of rain could fall in parts of the Tri-State this week.

