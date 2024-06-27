Two challenge incumbent for Florida House District 80 in Lee and Collier counties

Two candidates are challenging the incumbent to become the next representative for Florida House District 80.

The district covers Sanibel, Pine Island, the town of Fort Myers Beach, the Lee County tip of Boca Grande, major parts of Estero and Bonita Springs and a sliver of adjacent Collier County, generally west of the Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard intersection to the Gulf of Mexico.

All eligible voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to cast their ballots in the Nov. 5 general election to choose between the three candidates. The top vote-getter will win a two-year term.

Adam Botana

Here are the three candidates:

Adam Botana of Bonita Springs

Mitchel Schlayer of Bonita Springs

Patrick Post of Naples

What are the party affiliations in the race; what are candidates' backgrounds?

Botana is running as a Republican while Schlayer is a Democrat. Post entered as a write-in candidate, which has no party affiliation.

Mitchel Schlayer

First elected in 2020, Botana gained business experience in carnival, marina and food and beverage industries.

Real estate agent and musician Schlayer ran against Botana in 2022 and was defeated. He is a former FSW student body president.

Post has made two unsuccessful attempts at winning a seat in Congress. He is a building industry veteran and founded a solar advocacy group.

Patrick Post

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) grew up in Southwest Florida and has led Pulitzer Prize-winning efforts.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News