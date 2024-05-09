Two Central Jersey students named 2024 US Presidential Scholars

Two Central Jersey students were named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday, joining four other New Jersey students garnering the recognition.

Selina S. Zhang, of the Annandale section of Lebanon Township, who attends North Hunterdon High School, and Pranav Sitaraman, of Edison, who attends Middlesex County Academy for Science Math and Engineering, are among 161 high school seniors across the country to receive this year’s honor.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release the seniors are recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

"The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country," Cardona said. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead."

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,700 candidates qualified for the 2024 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of two students from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 8,200 of the nation's top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program. A complete list of 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars is at www.ed.gov/psp.

