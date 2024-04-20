Two-car wreck results in injuries, closes Horry Co. highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle wreck along Highway 905 has shut down all lanes of traffic, Horry County Fire Rescue officials said Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the area between Highways 905 and 19 just before 9:05 a.m.

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. No further information was immediately available.

* * *

