Two Cambridge residents receives scholarships from farm bureau

CAMBRIDGE − Two students from Guernsey County will each receive a $500 scholarship to help with expenses for their upcoming college year, thanks to the Guernsey County Farm Bureau.

Aspen Jones and Avery Vasko from Cambridge were selected as the 2024 scholarship recipients.

Aspen Jones

Aspen is the daughter of Jeff and Mickey Jones. Her parents are her biggest inspiration. “The college journey seemed overwhelming when I first started, and I didn’t know where to start. Their help, support, and guidance made the journey a lot more manageable," Aspen said.

“Growing up, raising livestock and being a 4-H member has been an important part of my life. Many life lessons have been learned that you just can’t get in the classroom," she continues. Aspen is attending Muskingum University majoring in early childhood education. After graduation, her goal is to be hired at a school in Guernsey County.

Avery Vasko

Avery Vasko is the daughter of Brad and Jaynie Vasko. Her friends, family, co-workers, and livestock inspired her to pursue agriculture. Avery volunteers at Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding Center and is active in 4-H, FFA and showing livestock. Avery will be attending Ohio State ATI to double major in animal biosciences and livestock management. Avery said, “After I finish at ATI, I plan to further my studies to get into veterinary school and eventually become a large animal veterinarian,"

For more information on available scholarships, call 740-425-3681 or email guernsey@ofbf.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Two receive scholarships from farm bureau