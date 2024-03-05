Two Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies promoted to senior level positions

Two Caddo Parish Sheriff deputies were promoted to senior level administrative positions. This announcement comes two days after the placement of interim Sheriff Jay Long.

Former chief deputy Long was officially sworn in March 1 as interim Caddo Parish Sheriff, following the departure of his predecessor, Steve Prator, to the Louisiana Board of Pardons.

Long will serve as interim sheriff until July 1, when the sheriff-elect is sworn in. That election is later this month, on March 23.

Long promoted Captain John May to chief deputy and Captain Sharon Piggs to assistant chief of administration.

Captain John May was promoted to chief deputy, March 5, 2024.

May has been a Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy for 32 years, working as a corrections deputy, detention special investigator, patrol deputy, Internal Affairs investigator, special investigator and criminal detective.

According to the sheriff's office, the chief deputy is the first point of contact for all outside agencies, both law enforcement and non-law enforcement, when assistance or response is requested.

The chief deputy also oversees all operational aspects of the Operations and Detention bureaus, is a guide on major criminal investigations and approves all department expenditures.

Captain Sharon Piggs was promoted to assistant chief of administration, March 5, 2024.

Piggs has been with the sheriff's office for the past 30 years. During that time, she has worked in almost every area of the Detention Bureau, serving as a security deputy, shift supervisor, bailiff’s and court holding supervisor and classification supervisor.

The assistant chief of administration oversees Personnel, Finance, Information Technology, Recruiting, and Administration positions. This position is also responsible for managing insurance and other outside accounts.

