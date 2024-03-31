Two buildings destroyed in Seventh Ward fire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed two buildings in the Seventh Ward on Sunday, March 31.

The NOFD reported crews responded to a fire at the intersection of N. Johnson and St. Anthony streets around 4:31 a.m.

At the scene, crews said they found an abandoned, two-story home with fire that began spreading to the back and shed of an occupied one-story home.

NOFD officials said sixteen fire trucks with 45 firefighters were used to put out the fire.

According to the NOFD, the daughter of the owner of the one-story home told crews that her mother “complained to city officials for several years” about the two-story home that has reportedly been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

