Two Bryan County men indicted on federal charges for bombing Richmond Hill home

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is still providing assistance in the investigation.

Stephen Glosser and Caleb Kinsey of Bryan County were indicted on several charges stemming from the bombing of a home in Richmond Hill in January 2023. Some of the charges include stalking and conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony.

The announcement came from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Georgia, which released more details about the two men involved.

According to the press release, “The two men used electronic communications to place Victim 1 under surveillance with the intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate,” and used a destructive device during that conduct. The conspiracy charge describes using cell phones to “create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim” through methods including shooting arrows into the victim’s front door, acquiring and releasing “a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter,” mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim’s home, scalping the victim, and blowing up the victim’s home.

The press release goes on to say, “The indictment further alleges that Glosser located the victim’s home using internet searches, mapped out a path to the victim’s residence, and then with Kinsey acquired and built an explosive device at Glosser’s home using Tannerite that Kinsey purchased online.”

A photo captures the damaged home on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill.

During a press conference last year, Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe described the damage the home sustained.

“I've never seen anything like this in my 26 years of being in law enforcement,” said Crowe. “When I arrived on the scene out there, I had no idea of the devastation that I would see at the home. It almost looked like a tornado went off inside the home with all the debris and damage.”

The conspiracy charge has a punishment of up to 20 years in prison, with another 10 for using an explosive to commit a felony. Both men are in custody.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Two Bryan County men charged in bombing Richmond Hill home