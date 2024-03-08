Two brothers suspected in Sunday's shots-fired incident in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a West Lafayette shots-fired incident that resulted in no injuries.

West Lafayette police responded to a call about 2:15 p.m. March 3 for a report of gunshots at the Country Villa Apartment complex, which is north of Cumberland Avenue and east of Yeager Road.

One man fired shots at another while several children were nearby, according to a West Lafayette police a news release.

West Lafayette officers' investigation lead to the department partnering with the Lafayette police in order to identify the suspect, the release stated.

Police believe Jayshon Figgs, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was the suspect in the shooting, while his brother, 19-year-old Jayvion Figgs, also from Lafayette, accompanied him the day of the shooting, according to the news release.

Police said the brothers both have outstanding warrants for their arrest in Illinois, according to the release.

About 5:45 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested Jayshon during a traffic stop, the release said. A short time later, officers surrounded the Javion's home on Fairwood Drive, where they arrested the younger Figgs brother despite his attempt to flea, police said.

Jayshon was jailed on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in conjunction with the Sunday shots fired incident, according to the release. Jayvion was jailed on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, according to Tippecanoe County Jail records.

West Lafayette police encourage the public to contact the department with any information pertaining to this investigation by calling 765-775-5200 or anonymously through the We Tip Hotline 800-78-CRIME.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Two brothers suspected in West Lafayette shots-fired investigation