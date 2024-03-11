Two brothers convicted of shooting Augusta man in the head in May 2021

The Augusta District Attorney's Violent Crimes & Gang Unit announced Monday the jury trial convictions of two gang members who shot a man in the head in May 2021.

Brothers Nasyr Barnes, 18, of Augusta, and Nigel Scott, 24, of North Augusta, were convicted last week of two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a gun during a felony and aggravated battery, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Chris Jones, 22, of Texas, got off work at Wendy's on May 2, 2021, and was giving Taniya Logan, 20, of Augusta, a ride home, according to the release. Evidence from Facebook Messenger showed Barnes and Scott asked Jones to pick them up, promising him a gun if he gave them a ride.

With Jones in the driver's seat and Logan in the front, Barnes and Scott got in the backseat, according to the release. One of the men shot Jones five times from the backseat, hitting him multiple times in the head and body.

During the shooting, Jones sustained several life-threatening injuries, but survived, according to the release. Logan was injured while throwing herself from the moving car to avoid being hit by the gunfire.

The car crashed into a church property and Barnes and Scott fled the scene.

Scott pleaded guilty mid-trial, testifying against his younger brother and stating Barnes was the shooter, according to the release. The jury convicted Barnes of all counts.

"It’s sad. It’s a tragedy to see kids caught up in gang violence at such a young age," Chief AssistantDistrict Attorney Kevin Davis told the jury during closing arguments. "But we aren’t here to decide onsympathy. We’re here to hold them accountable for their actions and put an end to their violence."

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two brothers convicted of shooting Augusta man in May 2021