Two Brand-New Buick Grand Nationals Were Just Found In Some Dude's Garage

You'd think all the old cars wasting away in barns and garages would be found, but there's always more out there. Take for example these two 1987 Buick Grand Nationals. They look like, well, two Grand Nationals, but their story is much more remarkable.

According to a post from Facebook user William Avila, he and his friend Shawn Matthews found these two cars in a small Oklahoma town, where they were listed for sale as a pair for $200,000. Avila knew he wouldn't pay that much for a Grand National, but he and his Matthews went to check them out regardless. What they found was two Grand Nationals with consecutive VINs, matching window stickers, and a collective 1399 miles on their odometers.

Avila noted that one of the cars appeared to have been sealed shut for the entire time it was in storage. Opening it up revealed just 592 miles on the odometer, and a mint interior, save for a sagging headliner. Apparently, it still had new car smell after sitting for 30 years. The seller apparently said he occasionally drove the other car from time to time, so it had 807 miles on the odometer and a slightly dirtier interior.

The two left without buying the cars, but around a month later, Matthews worked out a deal with the seller to buy them as a pair. Avila says they will do some light work to get them back to perfect condition, but Matthews intends to keep the two cars together.

Even as barn find stories go, this is pretty incredible. It's one thing to find one virtually brand-new car, but two with consecutive VINs? That's on a different level.

via r/cars and GM EFI Magazine

