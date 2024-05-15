Two boys were arrested after reports of gunfire in Pontiac last week.

According to the police report, Pontiac police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of East Howard Street near Jaycee Park just before 8 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and saw a group of juveniles walking in the area. As officers approached, one of the juveniles ran off and was later taken into custody.

Police later learned one of the juveniles had thrown a gun into a yard while leaving the area. Police were told by the juveniles that they were firing the gun in a wooded area near the park.

Two juveniles – age 11 years old and 13 years old – were taken into custody and charged.

The 11-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon while the 13-year-old was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

The charges have been referred to Livingston County Court Services.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Two boys, 11 and 13, charged in Pontiac shooting