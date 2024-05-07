Two Bogalusa teens indicted in connection with 16-year-old’s fatal shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — Two 15-year-olds have been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead in Bogalusa in April.

According to the Office of District Attorney Collin Sims, Frank Parker and Jyhren Cotton were each indicted on charges of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder on May 6.

Sims said the indictment “involves a shooting at a Union Street residence in Bogalusa on April 13, 2024, which led to the death of a 16-year-old male juvenile.”

The district attorney’s office reported that Parker and Cotton were indicted by a Washington Parish grand jury, and both will be tried as adults.

