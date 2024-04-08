Two Bellevue men arrested, charged with attempted murder in weekend altercation, car chase

CLYDE ― Two Bellevue men were arrested and charged with attempted murder after shots were fired Saturday during a car chase that started with an altercation at the City-of-Clyde-owned Beaver Creek Reservoir.

No injuries were reported.

The Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call Saturday reporting shots fired in the area of the Beaver Creek Reservoir, 7998 N. Township Road 196, in Adams Township, Seneca County.

Deputies reported that on arrival they learned there had been an altercation between several people at the reservoir. As the confrontation escalated, a man attempted to flee in a car with several vehicles, including a truck, in pursuit.

The man and witnesses reported gunshots fired at the man's vehicle from occupants of the pursuing truck, striking the man's car.

Seneca County Sheriff's deputies located the occupants of the truck. Arrested were Dylon Micheal Avery, 22, and Dakota Lee Hay, 25. They are being held at the Seneca County Jail.

"The investigation is considered ongoing, and possible additional charges could be warranted upon the conclusion of the investigation," Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Two Bellevue OH men charged with attempted murder