Nassau Sheriff’s Office: $4,500 in merchandise stolen in Ulta smash-and-grab

A smash-and-grab happened at two beauty stores in the span of an hour and the suspects are still on the loose.

This all happened in about a minute at the Ulta in Yulee as customers could be seen leaving out of fear.

Photos that Action News Jax received from the sheriff’s office show there was broken glass everywhere.

It was a smash-and-grab, with $4,500 worth of products stolen.

Video obtained shows three suspects walking into the Ulta, heading straight for the perfume sections, and breaking the security glass with a hammer.

Wearing medical masks and hoodies, the suspects go through each aisle and section and throw the products into bags.

Shopper Alex Kneeland was disappointed.

“We went in to actually buy perfume,” Kneeland said. “You couldn’t even smell them, they’re all put away. It kind of sucked.”

While the thieves were in the act, customer life in a panic.

After roughly a minute, they left with bottles of expensive perfume, slipping on the floor on their way out.

Kneeland shops at Ulta roughly two times per week and is worried how this will impact customers like herself.

“They didn’t just steal cheap items,” Kneeland said. “The bottle of perfume I bought was $139 so when people are snatching them up of course prices are going to go up.”

Pictures detectives took after the fact show glass everywhere -- in the aisles and on the shelves.

This all happened on Tuesday and a police report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shows there was an Ulta in Jacksonville hit about an hour prior. Based on security, it was believed to be the same suspects.

Deputies said they believe the suspects left in a dark gray Nissan.

If you know anything that could help catch the suspects in both thefts, you’re urged to call NCSO at 904-225-5174 or toll-free 855-725-2630.

