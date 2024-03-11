Two battle in GOP primary for Ohio 12th District Appeals Court, which includes Madison County

Barbara Carter, left, and Melena Siebert are seeking the Republican party nomination in the March primary for an open judgeship on the Ohio 12th District Court of Appeals, which includes Madison County and seven other counties.

There is a contested Republican primary for the Ohio 12th District Court of Appeals in the March 19 primary, with two candidates endorsed by officials from the court's eight-county area.

What is the 12th District Court of Appeals?

The court serves Madison, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Preble and Warren counties, hearing appeals from the common pleas, county and municipal courts in those counties.

Five judges serve on the court. They are elected to six-year terms. Judge Stephen W. Powell's term ends this year and he is not running for reelection.

Judge Barbara Carter

Who is Barbara Carter?

Barbara Carter has a bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University and law degree from the University of Cincinnati, according to her campaign website.

She has served as a judge in the Butler County Domestic Relations Court since 2011. She is involved with the Federalist Society, a conservative legal network that formed in response to what the founders perceived as liberal ideology dominating law schools and the legal profession.

Carter is also involved with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Carter, who is based in West Chester, has been endorsed by the Madison County Republican Party and several Butler County officials, including the three commissioners, Prosecutor Mike Gmoser and Sheriff Richard Jones.

Attorney Melena Siebert

Who is Melena Siebert?

Melena Siebert is a West Chester resident and attorney with the Bopp Law Firm, which focuses on campaign finance and constitutional law. She has a law degree from the University of Cincinnati and is a member of the Federalist Society. Siebert said on her campaign website that late Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Clarence Thomas are her judicial role models.

Siebert's endorsements include the Warren County Republican Party, the Brown County Republican Party and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

How to vote

The primary election is March 19. To check your voter registration or polling location, visit VoteOhio.gov.

The USA TODAY Network Ohio election guide can be found here.

Erin Glynn is the watchdog reporter for Butler, Warren and Clermont counties through the Report For America program. Local donors are needed to help fund her grant-funded position. If you want to support Glynn's work, you can donate to her Report For America position at this website.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two Republicans battle for appeals court that includes Madison County