Two Basin residents sworn in as WSP troopers

Mar. 28—OLYMPIA — Colton Conner of Ephrata and Kay Lester of Othello were among the 47 newly commissioned troopers added to the ranks of the Washington State Patrol Wednesday at the 118th Trooper Basic Training graduation ceremony held at the state Capitol Rotunda, according to an announcement from the WSP.

The graduation marks the completion of more than 1,400 hours of training, including classroom and practical exercises at the WSP Academy in Shelton, according to the announcement. The training culminated with a coaching trip where the cadets worked the roads alongside field training officers.

The combined efforts of the 118th TBTC class resulted in 9,065 driver contacts, 3,069 calls for service, the removal of 540 impaired drivers from the roadways, and 976 collision investigations during their two-month-long coaching trip, the WSP wrote.

Lester was also honored with the Top Physical Fitness Award, according to the announcement. This award recognizes the highest level of drive and tenacity in physical fitness testing and training. The recipient of this award consistently performed at the top of the TBTC during physical training. The award is named in honor of Trooper Kristopher Sperry, who tragically died off-duty during a house fire in 2010. Sperry received the Physical Fitness Award as a member of the 97th TBTC.

Washington State Supreme Court Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud swore in the new troopers as the rotunda erupted with applause and cheers from family, friends, and colleagues.

Chief John R. Batiste, a member of the 55th Trooper Basic Training Class, thanked the new troopers and their families for their dedication to being a part of the future of the agency.

"It's a great day, for it has arrived," Batiste said to the graduates during Wednesday's ceremony. "To the graduates of the 118th TBTC, let me be the first to say — congratulations, troopers."

Batiste, alongside Governor Jay Inslee, congratulated each graduate, providing them with their commission cards signifying they were now officially commissioned WSP troopers.

"Today you will officially join the ranks of outstanding men and women — those here beside me, and many others around the state," Batiste said. "Over the course of 103 years, you and just over 4,000 others could call themselves Washington State troopers."