Two Babies Die in Hot Car Deaths in Phoenix Just One Day Apart

Two children were left in hot cars a day apart in Phoenix, resulting in their deaths.

On Friday, 7-month-old Zane Endress was pronounced dead after being left inside a car in a northeast Phoenix neighborhood, reports said.

It was unclear how long the boy was inside the vehicle, but the temperature in Phoenix on Friday was more than100 degrees.

The boy was in the care of his grandparents at the time, the Republic reported. The grandparents were not charged.

Just a day later, one-year-old Josiah Riggins was pronounced dead after police and firefighters were called the scene near the Church of God in Christ on Saturday, according to reports.

The boy was reportedly in the car for several hours.

The father had allegedly forgotten the boy was in the vehicle, authorities said.

“You feel like it’s something that could happen to anybody,” Zettica Mitchell, a cousin of the baby’s father, told the Arizona Republic.

He has not been charged.

Authorities said both deaths are under investigation.

