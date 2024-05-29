Two Augusta teens wanted for separate shootings, considered 'armed and dangerous'

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted in connection to separate Augusta shootings.

Rashaun Malik McAllister-Lawrence, 19, is wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting near the intersection of Claudia and Glenn Hills drives on Nov. 5, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

McAllister-Lawrence is known to frequent the Glenn Hills Drive area and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

ZyRick Jackson, 18, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a May 9 shooting at the Azalea Park Apartments on Fayetteville Drive, according to a separate news release from the sheriff's office.

Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Fatal Glenn Hills Drive shooting

Just after 1 p.m. Nov. 5, deputies responded to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive for shots fired, according to previous reporting.

When deputies arrived, they found Isaiah McKnight, 20, of Hephzibah, who was shot at least once at the intersection of Glenn Hills and Claudia drives.

McKnight was taken to Wellstar MCG Health by EMS where he was pronounced dead on Nov. 6, prompting the case to be upgraded to a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about McAllister-Lawrence should contact Inv. Tyler Steerman or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1020.

Shooting at Azalea Park Apartments

Just after 8:30 p.m. May 9, deputies responded to a shooting at Azalea Park Apartments.

When deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old ZyRick Jackson, the now-wanted suspect, with gunshot wounds to both of his legs, according to an incident report.

Deputies detained a 22-year-old Augusta man who said Jackson pulled a gun on him after an argument over a PlayStation 4, according to the report.

Jackson told deputies at the scene that during a fight over the gun, he accidentally shot himself in his left leg, according to the report. He did not remember who shot his right leg.

Both the 22-year-old and Jackson told deputies Jackson then shot at the man at least once, according to the report.

Deputies noted in the report that Jackson could not explain where the gun went after the shooting.

Jackson was taken to the hospital, but it is unclear why the arrest was not made following his treatment.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Foozan Monga or any on call investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1034.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta teenagers wanted for separate shootings