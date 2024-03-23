Two Ashtabula residents charged with rape

Mar. 23—JEFFERSON — Two Ashtabula residents were recently indicted for rape following incidents in early January.

Co-defendants Sierra R. Rumer, of 1723 E. 42nd St., and Demar Ezell, of 2619 Carso Ave., were indicted for sex crimes that allegedly occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Ezell is charged with four counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of attempted rape, a second-degree felony, and Rumer is charged with two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, two counts of sexual battery, third-degree felonies, and one count of attempted rape, a second-degree felony.

Ezell is scheduled for a plea deadline hearing on April 4 after entering a not guilty plea earlier this month. He is being held on a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

A hearing to modify his bond is scheduled for March 27.

Rumer's bond was initially set to $250,000 cash or surety, but after a joint motion to modify it, was changed to a $250,000 personal recognizance bond, with conditions of having no contact with the victim or the residences of the victim or the victim's caregivers.

Following a March 11 motion from the state to revoke Rummer's bond, further stipulations were added to her bond, requiring her to stay away from several locations in Ashtabula and Madison.

Rumer also is scheduled for a March 28 plea deadline hearing and a jury trial April 15.