Two arrested in Volusia County after violent robbery leaves man hospitalized according to sheriffs

Two suspects were arrested after Volusia County deputies say a man was left hospitalized after a violent robbery on Feb. 22.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office the victim, a 73-year-old man, met with one suspect 34-year-old Chelsea Wright at a Daytona Beach bar to talk about their romantic relationship.

Wright invited him to her home and the two drove separate vehicles on their way there, deputies said.

Wright picked up the second suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Marks, on the way there and dropped Marks off near a home.

Read: Investigations underway for 2 shootings in Orlando, police say

When the victim walked towards Wright’s car, Marks struck the man with a metal object and beat him near the Plantation Pines neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s wallet was taken during the attack and suffered several injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Both suspects fled the scene after the attack.

Read: SpaceX and NASA set to launch Crew-8 mission

Deputies said Wright was later arrested on drug charges charges as well as violations of her probation after narcotics were found in her vehicle when she was pulled over for a traffic infraction.

Marks was later located and arrested in Holly Hill on charges of robbery with a weapon and aggravated battery on a victim over the age of 65.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.