Two arrested after victims tied up, robbed in North Bay home

(KRON) — Two people were tied up and robbed in their Santa Rosa home on Thursday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Two suspects were taken into custody in connection to the robbery.

SRPD responded to the robbery on the 1800 block of Walzer Road at 9:50 a.m. They found the two adult male victims tied up but uninjured.

The victims told police that a man went into their home, tied them up at gunpoint and stole cash. He then took one of the victims’ cars and abandoned it on a nearby street.

Police could not find the suspect in the area but used surveillance video to identify him as 61-year-old Santa Rosa resident Agustin Anguiano-Soto.

Later on Thursday, police found Anguiano-Soto on the road in Rohnert Park. He was arrested in the area of Dowdell Drive and Golf Course Drive West. Police found evidence from the robbery in the car, SRPD said.

Days later, SRPD learned that Juan Uribe-Villafana, 40, of Santa Rosa, helped plan and execute the robbery. He was arrested in the area of Flower Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue on Monday.

Both men were arrested on counts of first-degree robbery, false imprisonment, residential burglary and motor vehicle theft.

