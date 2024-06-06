Two arrested, two sought in retail theft ring, DOJ says

Jun. 6—Two people have been arrested and two others are sought on charges of involvement in an organized retail crime ring that is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods, mostly from big-box stores in Santa Fe.

Arrested Thursday were Molly Maestas and Sandra Salazar, both of whom are charged with organized retail crime, a second-degree felony, and conspiracy, a third-degree felony, the state Department of Justice announced.

The two suspects, both from Santa Fe, are accused of being fences, according to a news release from the department.

"Organized retail crime has changed our everyday shopping experience — from higher prices to products being locked behind cages to dangerous encounters in store parking lots — and it is time for us to fight back," Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement. "Today, our Organized Retail Crime Unit took down perpetrators from a serious crime ring. Fencers of stolen retail goods should be on notice that we won't stop using sophisticated operations like today's to put them away."

The criminal complaints against Maestas and Salazar detail an investigation into organized retail crime conducted in April and May 2024 by investigators from Walmart, Home Depot, Target, JCPenney and TJX Cos., which includes TJ Maxx, Marshall's, Home Goods, Sierra, and Home Sense. Investigators conducted surveillance at various stores in Santa Fe and got law enforcement involved.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice executed a search warrant at a home in Santa Fe where the two suspects were and said they found more than $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including clothing, hardware tools and electronic devices. Authorities also said they found drugs and weapons inside the home, which might lead to additional charges.

Two other suspects fled the home on foot, the department said.