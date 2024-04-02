Two arrested, two sought in MS Coast thefts of more than 24 guns, drugs and equipment

While Vancleave neighbors were sharing information about suspects on community Facebook pages, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was investigating burglaries and thefts of guns and other items in the area.

More than two dozen guns, a felony amount of narcotics and more than 30 items belonging to Yates Construction were recovered from a residence on Woodman Road, off Old River Road in Vancleave.

Two were arrested and deputies have warrants for two others who are wanted.

Joshua Gaiter, 40, and Cody Mallette, 31, both of Vancleave, were arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Warrants were issued for Allan Mallette, 57, and KC Mallette, 32, both of Vancleave, who also are wanted for possession of a weapon by convicted fellon.

Sheriff John Ledbetter says more charges are expected.

Residents along Old River Road and other areas of Vancleave were sharing information on social media about the locations of burglaries and possible vehicles involved in the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the case or who know the locations of the suspects are asked to all Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Pictured are some of the more than two dozen guns recovered in Vancleave. Two Vancleave men are charged, two are sought and more arrests are expected.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department recovered a variety of materials allegedly taken from Yates Construction and homes in the Vancleave area. Residents of the area were sharing details and location of thefts on community Facebook pages.