Two arrested, two sought in Adams County crime spree

Mar. 27—RITZVILLE — Adams County Sheriff's deputies have arrested two people and are searching for two more in connection with a series of crimes, according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded Tuesday morning to a report of a collision in the Ritzville area, according to the statement. Upon arrival, they discovered that the vehicle involved had been reported stolen in Ritzville. Miyah Lancaster, 21, of the Tri-Cities, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.

At the same time, according to the statement, the Washington State Patrol advised the ACSO that it was in pursuit of another vehicle reported stolen from Ritzville. Troopers tracked the vehicle into Lincoln County, where Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies located and arrested Dexter Wallace, 37, of Othello.

That same morning, ACSO deputies also responded to multiple break-ins and vehicle thefts in the Othello area, according to the statement. One stolen vehicle from Pasco was found parked partially in the roadway at Booker and Foley roads. As deputies were addressing this situation, a citizen reported a break-in at their shop nearby, in which another vehicle was stolen.

The ACSO determined that the incidents were connected, and is searching for Tyler Schneider, 25, and Jaime Moran, 28, both of Kennewick in connection with the series of burglaries, vehicle thefts, arson, and related crimes, according to the statement. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ACSO at 509-659-1122. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

All the vehicles that were stolen have been recovered and returned to their owners, according to the statement. The investigation is ongoing.