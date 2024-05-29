Two arrested for trespassing, possible theft near Ritzville

May 29—RITZVILLE — Two subjects were arrested in association with a trespassing and subsequent theft complaint in the 1500 block of E. Rosenoff Road, near the Ritzville Memorial Cemetery on Monday.

Timothy A. Johnson, 46, of Spokane was arrested for criminal trespassing in the second degree and may face theft charges pending the result of a vehicle search.

Roslyn Revelation Acar, 46, of Moses Lake was also arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in the second degree, providing false or misleading statements to law enforcement and several outstanding Benton County warrants including possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft in the second degree, burglary in the second degree and failure to appear for a drug court intake. Further charges may arise for Acar after a search warrant is completed on the vehicle she was in and further information is gathered relating to a bank card that did not belong to her but was in her possession, according to an Adams County Sheriff's Office statement.

ACSO deputies had contacted the pair in a gray Honda Civic after receiving a report that the pair had trespassed. According to the statement, Johnson was seen returning to the vehicle from a nearby farm sprayer when officers arrived. They were detained and identification was requested because of the trespassing issue.

Acar reportedly provided her sister's information to officers while Johnson provided his information and her actual identity was only found after a subsequent investigation.

After asking for and receiving permission to search the vehicle, ACSO deputies with aid from the Ritzville Police Department found a purse near where Acar had been sitting that contained a bank card belonging to someone else. The card was held by officers for safekeeping. Acar claimed the card belonged to the woman she'd purchased the vehicle from.

Investigators then discovered that Johnson was under active Washington State Department of Corrections with his most recent conviction for burglary. Johnson also admitted to having been pulled over by the Moses Lake Police Department the night before and issued a citation for driving on a suspended license.

When deputies made contact with the property owner whose land Johnson and Acar had been found on, the landowner opted to press trespassing charges against them. An employee at the farm also indicated that a toolbox was missing which Johnson later admitted he'd picked up and placed in the couple's vehicle.

The pair's vehicle was seized and a search warrant was requested for a more thorough search. Johnson was booked and released while Acar was booked and detained.