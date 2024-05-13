Two arrested in suspected plot to steal cooking oil

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police arrested two people they believe were plotting to steal cooking oil from two Monroe County businesses.

On April 30 around 4:45 a.m., the Pocono Township Police Department said they were called to an attempted theft from the Scotrun Diner.

Investigators arrived on the scene and said they learned two people parked a van next to the grease traps in the rear of the diner and left after being noticed by a witness.

Wanted Monroe County man arrested in NY

Several minutes later, officers said they found a van matching the description from the witness parked next to a grease trap at New York Pizza. Officers approached the van and encountered Allentown residents Deyvi Santo De Jesus and Steven Caraballo Matos.

During this encounter, law enforcement claimed they found tools and equipment commonly used to steal cooking oil. Officers also noted that the grease trap of New York Pizza was open and its security grate was off; an uncommon occurrence according to police.

Both men now face charges of attempted theft, possessing instruments of a crime, and criminal conspiracy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.