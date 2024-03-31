Two arrested after shots fired in Frenchtown Township
Police arrested a man who allegedly fired a shotgun at another man, and a woman after a several hour stand off in Frenchtown Township March 30.
Police arrested a man who allegedly fired a shotgun at another man, and a woman after a several hour stand off in Frenchtown Township March 30.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Those familiar with Clark's game know she's much more than a bucket. She'll need to be just as on point as she was Saturday for Iowa to knock off defending champion LSU.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
After a 2023 national title game that lit the basketball world on fire, Iowa and LSU are running it back with a trip to the Final Four a stake.
Minnesota State won both the men’s and women’s Division II national championships this spring, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.
A report from The Markup that was co-published with the local nonprofit newsrooms Documented and The City revealed numerous instances in which NYC's business chatbot responded with incorrect information about city policies.
In March, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that could force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban in U.S. app stores. Much of the related discussion and debate has centered around American data security and speech rights, but a potential move also highlights something else: TikTok is growing its focus on e-commerce, but the interplay of tech giants and geopolitics is squeezing smaller merchants. Over the past few months, merchants -- many of them from China -- looking for an Amazon alternative have flocked to TikTok to peddle clothes, cosmetics, electronics and a variety of other products to U.S. buyers, by way of TikTok Shop.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
Jamal Shead had to be helped off the court after rolling his right ankle hard in the first half on Friday night in Dallas.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 39,000 perfect reviews.
Warm weather smoothies await. This powerful multitasker can whip up frozen drinks, knead dough and more.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
Carter talks to Yahoo Entertainment about “Wonder Woman 3” falling apart, the sisterhood she formed with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, and her TV version of “Wonder Woman” turning 50 next year.