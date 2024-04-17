Two arrested after series of break-ins to local church, business

Apr. 17—Two people were arrested and are accused of breaking into multiple buildings as well as causing a local church thousands of dollars in damages.

Theresa Nolan, 19, and Jacob Long, 21, were arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Office after a string of break-ins.

According to the arrest citation, one of the targets of the couple was the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Berea Road. The citation states that the two broke into the church by breaking a window with a handicap sign. Once inside the church, more damage was done.

Damage to an air conditioning unit was done when the pair allegedly broke in. The unit, according to the arrest citation, was valued at over $1000 with the window broken also being valued at over $1000.

The citation also states that the pair broke into another building which is on the citation as Jones Heating and Cooling. The second break-in happened on the same day the two allegedly broke into the church.

At Jones Heating and Cooling, multiple sets of keys were stolen, cars in the parking lot had been looked through, and a car was stolen along with damage on the inside, the owner told police.

Authorities found the stolen vehicle at a Speedway on the Bypass, Nolan, who was allegedly driving the car, then sped off.

Authorities were led on a short chase that ended at Eastern Kentucky University, when Nolan and Long crashed into a brick wall on Lancaster Road, while going 74 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The pair allegedly tried to escape on foot but were caught and arrested. Both were were arrested on multiple burglary and criminal mischief charges along with fleeing on foot. Nolan was additionally charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and disregard of a traffic signal.

Long and Nolan are both being lodged at Madison County Detention Center.